Institute of Company Secretaries in India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the all the examinations it is scheduled to conduct in June on May 22nd, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, icsi.indiaeducation.net.

ICSI will be conducting examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Examinations (Old and New), and Professional Programmes in the month of June. The Institute conducts examinations twice in a year, one in June and another one in December.

How to download ICSI June 2019 exam admit card:

Visit the official ICSI admit card website. Enter the 17-digit Registration Number at the required space and click on ‘Get Admit Card’. The admit card can be accessed which needs to be printed out and brought to the exam centre.

ICSI is the statutory body which is responsible for conducting and certifying company secretaries. Company secretaries advise companies boards on strategy and also act as a liaison between the board and various stakeholders.