Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the hall ticket for the June Term-End Examination (TEE). All the students who are supposed to appear for the term-end examination can download the hall ticket from the IGNOU’s official website, ignou.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in the month of June for various courses. The examination will begin of June 1st, 2019 to June 29th, 2019. The schedule can be accessed in the official website under students zone.

How to download the IGNOU June TEE hall ticket: