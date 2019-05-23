Telangana State LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 answer keys have been released today, May 23rd, 2019. The conducting agency, Osmania University, also released the Master Question Papers and a link where candidates can download their response sheet from the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The candidates can submit objections against the answers in the answer keys on or before 2.00 pm of May 25th, 2019. The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be sent to lawcet2019@gmail.com.

Candidates can access the Master Questions Paper and Preliminary Answer Keys in this direct link. The response sheets can be downloaded from this link where candidates need to feed in their log-in details to access them.

LAWCET exam is conducted for for admission into 3 / 5 years law courses (LL.B) and PGLCET exam is for admission into LL.M courses offered by State Universities in Telangana State including their affiliated colleges.

How to access TS LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 Answer Keys:

Visit the TS LAWCET/PGLCET official website. Click on the link for Master Question Paper and Anwer Keys on the home page. For checking one’s response sheet, click on the response sheet link. A new page will open for answer keys where link to download answer keys and master question paper will be displayed. Click on the relevant link. The document will get downloaded which can be printed out if necessary.

TS LAWCET/PGLCET 2019 notification was released March 15th, 2019 and the application process without the late fee went on until May 7th, 2019. The exam was conducted May 20th, 2019.