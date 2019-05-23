Modi led NDA inching towards a big win at 2019 general elections
According to Election Commission data at 3 pm, the BJP is leading in 300 seats and Congress in 49 seats.
Andhra Pradesh Election results: We won because of credibility, says Jagan Reddy
NDA leads in 38 out of 40 seats in Bihar; opposition set for decimation, reports PTI
Indian markets hit a record high on Thursday after Lok Sabha election results indicateda sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.
Pak says wants to open peace talks with India, conducts missile test
Pakistan has signalled a willingness to open peace talks with India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears set to return to power after the national elections were fought in the shadow of renewed confrontation between the nuclear-armed enemies.
Pakistan announced that it has conducted a training launch of a Shaheen II, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which it said is capable of delivering conventional and nuclear weapons at a range of up to 1,500 miles.
British Prime Minister Theresa May to quit on Friday: Report
Prime Minister Theresa May was under intense pressure to name a date for her departure after her final Brexit gambit failed, overshadowing a European election that will show a United Kingdom still riven by divisions over its EU divorce.
The Times newspaper reported that Theresa May would name a date for her departure on Friday, but will remain as PM till her successor is elected.
India votes in favour of UNGA resolution demanding UK withdraw from Chagos Archipelago
India was among 116 nations to vote in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded the UK withdraw its “colonial administration” from the Chagos Archipelago unconditionally within six months.
The resolution welcomed the February 25, 2019 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences of the separation of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius in 1965.