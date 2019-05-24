Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be declaring the state’s 12th class 2019 Commerce and Arts stream result tomorrow, May 25th, at 8.00 am. The board released a notification on May 23rd stating this information which can be accessed in this direct link. The result once declared can be accessed at the official website, gseb.org.

GSHSEB has already declared the HSC Science stream result along with the 2019 GUJCET result on May 9th. The overall pass percentage has declined by 1.1 percentage points to 71.90 per cent compared to last year.

In 2018, the board had declared the HSC Commerce and Arts exam result on May 31st and compared to that this year the result is releasing almost a week earlier. Last year the students had registered a combined pass percentage of 55% for the 12th class.

How to check the Gujarat 12th Arts and Commerce Stream result: