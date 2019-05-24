RPSC releases admit card for multiple examinations; download from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Admit card were released for for Asst Statistical Officer, Asst Town Planner, Protection Officer, Asst Agri Research Officer, Lecturer, and Asst Agri officer
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit card for various recruitment examinations on May 23rd, 2019. The exams for which admit cards were issued include Assistant Statistical Officer (non TSP & TSP) , Assistant Town Planer, Protection Officer, Assistant Agriculture Research Officer, Lecturer - Sarangi Instrument, Assistant Agriculture officer.
Candidates who have applied and are eligible to appear for the above-mentioned examinations can download the admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The notification regarding the admit cards can be accessed in this link.
The schedule of the exam and exact date, time, and centre details will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are requested to go through all the instructions regarding the exam details and reporting time carefully.
How to download RPSC admit card:
- Visit the RPSC’s official website.
- On the left panel, links to download admit card for various examinations are provided. Click on the relevant link.
- Click on the link download the admit card.
- The link will redirect the candidate to a new website where once again link for admit card, which is placed on the right panel, needs to be clicked.
- Enter relevant details regarding the candidate and click on ‘Get Admit Card’.
- The admit card will get downloaded, which needs to be printed out.