Gujarat 2019 12th result: HSC Commerce/Arts result to be declared in few minutes- LIVE UPDATE
The result is expected to be announced at 8.00 am and will be available at GSHSEB’s official website, gseb.org.
Gujarat State Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to declare the 2019 class 12th or HSC board exam results for Commerce and Arts stream today, May 25th, at 8.00 am. The result can be accessed by the students of these streams at the official website, gseb.org.
The board had released a notification on May 23rd regarding the release of the 2019 HSC Arts and Commerce stream result which can be accessed in this link. In 2018, the Arts and Commerce stream result was announced on May 31st and the students had managed a pass percentage of 55%.
The board has already declared the HSC Science stream result on May 9th along with the 2019 GUJCET result. The students had scored a pass percentage of 71.9%. In 2018, the Science stream had registered a pass percentage of 73%.
How to check the Gujarat 12th Arts and Commerce Stream result:
- Visit the GSEB official website.
- The result page will open where students can feed in the seat number (B or C) as mentioned in the admit card and roll number and click on ‘Go’.
- The result along with marks in individual subject and grades will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.
Here is our live update for the Gujarat 12th Commerce and Arts stream result.
Live updates
7:15 am: The result can be checked at the GSEB home page itself in less than an hour’s time. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready for relevant information to feed in to access their result.
7:04 am: The HSC result booklet link for general (Commerce and Arts) has been activated and can be accessed in this link. Currently, it says the booklet will be available at 8.00 am.
6:47 am: The board on the other hand declared the 10th class result on May 21st. The pass percentage was 66.97% which is slightly lower by around 0.5 points compared to 2018.
6:44 am: The board had released the notification for the result date on May 23rd confirming the date and time of the result for HSC Commerce and Arts exam.
6:04 am: In 2018, HSC Commerce and Arts students from the state registered an overall pass percentage of 55%.
6:03 am: In 2018, the Commerce and Arts stream result was announced in May 31st. Compared to that, this year the results are coming out a week in advance.
6:02 am: The Science stream students had managed a pass percentage of 71.9% this year which is slightly less compared to 2018 when the pass percentage for the stream was 73%.
6:01 am: The result is scheduled to be declared at 8.00 am. However, the Science stream result which was also scheduled for 8.00 am on May 9th was released half an hour earlier.
6:00 am: GSHSEB will be announcing this year 12th board exam’s Commerce and Arts stream result today in a few hours.