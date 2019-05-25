Constitution of 17th Lok Sabha: ECI submits list of newly-elected MPs
The full Election Commission on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and handed over the list of 542 newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha that will enable him to initiate the formal process of new government formation.
While the notification sets in motion the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the list given to the President enables him to initiate government formation process.
On Saturday evening, newly-elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are likely elect Narendra Modi as its leader.
Japan trade a problem for Trump, but not as bad as China
When President Donald Trump visits Japan, he’ll be able to point to Tokyo’s streets to drive home a sore point in trade relations between the allies: the absence of made-in-USA vehicles.
The $70 billion Japanese trade surplus with the US is dwarfed by China’s $379 billion surplus, and the trade tensions between Washington and Tokyo are far less contentious than the tariffs war with Beijing.
2 Indians among 3 dead as ‘traffic jam’ on Everest puts climbers at risk
Three more climbers have died on Everest, expedition organisers and officials said Friday, taking the toll from a deadly week on the overcrowded peak of the world’s tallest mountain to seven.
Nepal has issued a record 381 permits costing $11,000 each for this year’s spring climbing season, triggering bottlenecks en route to the summit after poor weather cut down the number of climbing days.
Investors wealth increased by Rs 6 lakh crore in a historic week
The market staged spectacular performance with not only Nifty & Sensex, but also Bank Nifty hitting record highs after Narendra Modi elected as Prime Minister for second time in a row.
The total BSE market capitalisation increased to Rs 152.7 lakh crore on May 24, from Rs 1.46 lakh crore on May 17.
FDA okays $2M medicine, most expensive ever
U.S. regulators have approved the most expensive medicine ever, for a rare disorder that destroys a baby’s muscle control and kills nearly all of those with the most common type of the disease within a couple of years.
The treatment is priced at $2.125 million (About 14 crore rupees). Out-of-pocket costs for patients will vary based on insurance coverage.