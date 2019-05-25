Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I). The exam was concluded in the month of March and only recently on May 20th, SSC has confirmed result declaration date for the exam on its website- ssc.nic.in. So in line with the schedule, SSC has declared the SI, CAPF, ASI exam results today on May 25th and candidates can check result from the official SSC site.

The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018 (Paper-I) from March 12th to 16th wherein a total of 2,32,514 candidates appeared.

All the successful candidates will now have to appear for the physical endurance test/medical exam. Those who clear the PET/PST and are found medically fit will be allowed to appear in Paper II examination. Further, marks of the candidates will be placed on the Commission’s website in due course.

Here is the direct link to the SSC SI, CAPF, ASI recruitment paper I result PDF page

How to check SSC SI, CAPF, ASI exam result

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Once on the home page, click on the result tab You will be directed to a new page, choose the CAPF option from the available exams Alternatively here is the direct link to the results page A total of four lists of result PDFs have been published, check for your name, roll number in the list Save and download the result for future reference

Based on the cut-offs fixed by the commission: A total of 2,170 female candidates, 1,864 male candidates, 1,562 male departmental candidates and lastly 108 male specialized category of ex-servicemen have been shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment. A detailed notification of the result can be accessed from this direct link here.

PET/PST is tentatively scheduled on September 27th, 2019. The schedule of PST and PET will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates have been advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the commission regarding the issue of admission certificate.