Meghalaya SSLC and HSSLC Arts result declared at mbose.in - LIVE UPDATE
MBOSE SSLC pass percentage for regular students is 75.66% and HSSLC Arts stream is 88.13%.
Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the 2019 Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) or 10th and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination or 12th Arts examination result today.
The MBOSE page is down for now but once it is up and running, students can click on this direct link to find links to check relevant information.
The direct link to check MBOSE result at examresults.com is here for SSLC and HSSLC Arts.
SSLC or 10th class regular students have achieved a pass percentage of 76.56%. Boys have performed slightly better than with a pass percentage of 77.94% versus 75.47%. HSSLC Arts students have obtained a pass percentage of 85.13%. Girls have got a pass percentage of 88.15% and boys 81.15%.
All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check and download the result from the official website, mbose.in. The result can also be obtained from examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Apart from accessing the result on the website, students can also get the result via SMS, details of which are as follows:
Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2019
SMS - MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Meghalaya Class 10th Results - SSLC Examination 2019
SMS - MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Here’s how to check to check MBOSE 10th and 12th result
- Log on to Meghalaya Board’s official website.
- Click on ‘Results.’
- Click on the relevant result link.
- Select the exam, exam year, and enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit.’
- Your marks will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.
Live updates
10:23 am: HSSLC Arts stream merit list showed Diana Kharbithai topping the list with 452 marks and the second position obtained by Prantik Bhattacharjee with 446 marks. Alethea Phoebe Nongrum was placed third with 444 marks. The entire merit list can be obtained in this link.
10:21 am: Neelam Kumari from Tura scored 577 marks and scored the top position in the merit list for SSLC exam. The second and third position were grabbed by Darila Akor Kharmawphlang with 565 marks and Luigi Dalian Pasweth with 563 marks, respectively. The full merit list can be accessed in this link.
10:19 am: District wise performance for HSSLC Arts stream showed East Khasi Hills topping the list with 88.78% students clearing the exam followed by Ri-Bhoi with a pass percentage of 86.56%.
10:18 am: For SSLC results, in district-wise performance, East Jaintia Hills bagged the top position with 77.06% students clearing the exam followed by West Jaintia Hill with 75.77%.
10:15 am: The result booklet for HSSLC Arts stream can be accessed in this link.
10:13 am: Girls have performed significantly better than boys in HSSLC Arts by a margin of 7 percentage points. Girls have got a pass percentage of 88.15% and boys 81.15%.
10:12 am: HSSLC Arts students have obtained a pass percentage of 85.13%.
10:11 am: The result booklet for the MBOSE SSLC 2019 class can be accessed in this link.
10:10 am: The overall pass percentage of SSLC students which includes private students is 55.72%.
10:07 am: SSLC or 10th class regular students have achieved a pass percentage of 76.56%. Boys have performed slightly better than with a pass percentage of 77.94% versus 75.47%.
10:06 am: The direct link to check MBOSE result at examresults.com is here for SSLC and HSSLC Arts.
10:02 am: The result has been declared. The MBOSE website is little shaky but examresult.com is working fine.
9:54 am: The board had conducted the SSLC or 10th class exam from March 5th to March 18th, whereas the HSSLC or 12th exams were conducted from March 1st to March 25th.
9:48 am: The page also is displaying information that will available once the results are declared which includes abstract of the result, 20 candidates in the order of the merit list, subject-wise high marks, certificate and result booklet for the exams.
9:47 am: MBOSE result page is already showing that the result will be declared today but the link has not been activated yet.
9:46 am: Apart from accessing the result on the website, students can also get the result via SMS, details of which are as follows:
Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2019
SMS - MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Meghalaya Class 10th Results - SSLC Examination 2019
SMS - MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Here’s how to check to check MBOSE 10th and 12th result
- Log on to Meghalaya Board’s official website.
- Click on ‘Results.’
- Click on the relevant result link.
- Select the exam, exam year, and enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit.’
- Your marks will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.
9:45 am: Bhanusaya Upadhyaya from commerce stream scored 448 marks to secure the top position in the merit list. In Science stream, Debjanee Bhattacharjee was placed in the top position in the merit list with 464 marks.
9:44 am: Students from science stream this year scored a pass percentage of 73.80% and commerce stream students scored 79.24%.
9:43 am: The Board has already declared the HSSLC or 12th Commerce and Science exam results on May 8th. The result was released at 10.00 am.
9.39 am: The MBOSE is expected to declare both the results in few minutes. Students who have appeared for 2019 SSLC and HSSLC Arts exam can get the result at mbose.in.