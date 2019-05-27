Telangana Intermediate revaluation or reverification results are expected to be declared today, May 27th. The High Court had ordered TSBIE to declare the result by May 27th and today is the deadline for the board. Once declared, the results will be available at results.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

It was also reported earlier that the court has asked the board to put up the answer sheets of all 3 lakh failed students on the website. This re-verification of the TS IPE 2019 result was prompted after multiple discrepancies were noted in the result which led to many students being designated as failed.

At least 23 students who had failed the intermediate exam have committed suicide in the state. Scroll.in has taken a deep dive into the system which led to so many students committing suicide in this report. The state government taking note of the debacle has ordered revaluation of all the papers of failed students.

The EAMCET 2019 result for both Andhra Pradesh state and Telangana state are on hold due to the TS Intermediate result revaluation result. Once the TS Intermediate result are out, the EAMCET result for both the states will be declared in the next few days. The AP EAMCET result will be declared at eamcet.ap.gov.in and TS EAMCET result will be declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TSBIE had declared the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exam results on April 18th in which the Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8 percent with around 2.7 lakh students clearing the exam. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7 percent.