National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card for the UGC NET 2019 examination today, May 27th. The admit card was scheduled to be released on May 15th; however, a notification on that day said that the admit card date has been postponed to May 27th.

NTA is scheduled to conduct the UGC NET 2019 examination on June 20th, June 21st, June 24th, June 25th, June 26th, June 27th, and June 28th. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift is from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card can be accessed at the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 notification on March 1st and the application process went on until March 30th, 2019. The NTA is scheduled to declare the UGC NET 2019 result on July 15th, 2019.

How to download UGC NET 2019 admit card:

Visit the UGC NET official website. Once the admit card is released, a link will be activated on the home page. Click on the link. Enter the required log-in details. The admit card can be accessed which can be downloaded and printed out.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions. To be eligible for JRF, candidate must be below the age of 28. Assistant Lectureship position does not have any age stipulation.