Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch their next flagship device under the Redmi sub-brand tomorrow on May 28th in China. The upcoming handset, the Redmi K20 dubbed as the flagship killer 2.0 will no doubt boast of some premium features. Further, considering it is a Redmi device, it is expected to be priced quite competitively as well. Now with China launch only a day ahead, there are already talks of the phone coming to India soon.

Speaking of what the phone has to offer, the teaser for the handset shared by Xiaomi global VP today on Twitter today confirms that Redmi K20 will feature triple-rear camera at the rear clubbed with a flash. It also shows the gradient dual finish that new phone will feature. Also, the Redmi K20 is expected to come with the latest Qualcomm chipset that is Snapdragon 855.

— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 27, 2019

Further, it is expected to bear a full-screen display without any hint of a notch for the camera. Meaning a pop-up selfie is bound to be on board. More and more premium smartphone makers are embracing the full display and doing away with the notch altogether. Case in point is the OnePlus flagship handset, OnePlus 7 Pro with full screen bezel-less notch-less display.

The leaked official poster of the Redmi K20 floating around on Weibo, Chinese micro-blogging site, reveals plenty of details about the Redmi K20 and its variants. It’s confirmed that Xiaomi will offer the Redmi K20 in three variants with different RAM and storage amounts. Further, the tipster website Slashleaks has corroborated the Redmi K20 images recently.

Other rumours about the smartphone are that it will feature a 6.3-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and 48MP camera at the rear. Though these seem fairly believable, these rumours need to be considered with a pinch of salt.