Telangana Intermediate revaluation or re-verification results have been declared today, May 27th in line with the High Court order, several media outlets have reported. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the re-verification results and the same is available at results.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The court has asked the board to put up the answer sheets of all 3 lakh failed students on the website. This re-verification of the TS IPE 2019 result was prompted after multiple discrepancies were noted in the result which led to many students being designated as failed.

While several outlets claimed that the results have been declared, TSBIE website still does not reflect the changes. The TSBIE result page still shows the old IPE 2019 result

How to check TS Inter 2019 revised results

Visit the official website of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in Click on the IPE 2019 revised result link available under the news and announcement section Alternatively, here is the direct link to TS inter 2019 revaluation result Once on the result page, enter your exam roll number and submit to view the final scores Download the result for future reference

At least 23 students who had failed the intermediate exam have committed suicide in the state. Scroll.in has taken a deep dive into the system which led to so many students committing suicide in this report. The state government taking note of the debacle ordered revaluation of all the papers of failed students.

Separately, now that TS Inter results have been declared. The EAMCET 2019 result for both Andhra Pradesh state and Telangana state are expected to be released soon. EAMCET result for both the states will be declared in the next few days. The AP EAMCET result will be declared at eamcet.ap.gov.in and TS EAMCET result will be declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TSBIE had declared the earlier 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exam results on April 18th in which the Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8 percent with around 2.7 lakh students clearing the exam. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7 percent.