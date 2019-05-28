10:08 am: On May 24th, Indian Express had confirmed that the results will be coming out today at 11.00. The result will be available in less than an hour’s time.

9:43 am: Once the result is declared, DHSE Kerala will activate the revaluation process where students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for re-totalling and revaluation.

How to check Kerala DHSE Plus One result:

  1. Visit the Kerala results website.
  2. Click on the link for 2019 Plus One result link on the home page (once declared).
  3. Enter the individual information and submit.
  4. The result will be displayed.

9:14 am: The Department had declared the Plus Two result on May 10th. The students had scored a pass percentage of 83.75%.

9:01 am: Around 4 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year who are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared.

8:58: DHSE will release the result at official websites: keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

8:56 am: The DHSE is all set to declare the Plus One result for this year today. The result is expected to be coming out at 11.00 am.