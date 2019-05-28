Kerala 2019 Plus One result to be announced today at keralaresults.nic.in - LIVE UPDATES
The result is expected to be declared at 11.00 am at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in
Department of Higher Secondary Education Kerala will be declaring the 2019 Plus One or 11th class result today, May 28th, at 11.00 am. The DHSE had confirmed on May 24th that the result will be declared today. Once the result is declared, they can be accessed at the official websites, dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.
More than 4 lakh students have appeared for the DHSE 2019 11th examination. The exam was conducted from March 6th to March 27th, 2019. The Plus Two results have already been declared on May 8th in which students scored a pass percentage of 83.44%.
How to check Kerala DHSE Plus One result:
- Visit the Kerala results website.
- Click on the link for 2019 Plus One result link on the home page (once declared).
- Enter the individual information and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
Check out our live update for DHSE Kerala 2019 Plus One result:
Live updates
10:08 am: On May 24th, Indian Express had confirmed that the results will be coming out today at 11.00. The result will be available in less than an hour’s time.
9:43 am: Once the result is declared, DHSE Kerala will activate the revaluation process where students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for re-totalling and revaluation.
9:14 am: The Department had declared the Plus Two result on May 10th. The students had scored a pass percentage of 83.75%.
9:01 am: Around 4 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year who are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared.
8:58: DHSE will release the result at official websites: keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
8:56 am: The DHSE is all set to declare the Plus One result for this year today. The result is expected to be coming out at 11.00 am.