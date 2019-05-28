Maharashtra 12th Result: MSBSHSE to declare HSC results today - LIVE UPDATE
The result will be declared at a press conference at 11.00 am; however, according to reports the link to check the result will get activated at 1.00 pm.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MHBSHSE) will be declaring the details of 2019 12th class result in a press conference today at 11.00 am. After the details are released, the link to check individual results will get activated at 1.00 pm according to reports.
It was reported yesterday that the board has finally revealed the date of the 12th class result. There were lots of speculations going around on the exact date with some outlets saying that the result will be declared in the first week of June.
Once results are declared, students will be able to check results at the official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Around 14.19 lakh students had registered for the examination, out of which 8.42 lakh boys and 6.48 are girls, Maharashtra Board conducted the HSC examinations between February 21st and March 20th this year.
How to check MSBSHSE 12th HSC result
- Log on to the board’s official website.
- Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2018 12th result.
- Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’
- Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.
Last year the result was declared on May 30th and the pass percentage for the HSC exams was 88.41%. Girls did better than boys with 92.36% of girls passing the exam, compared with 85.23% of boys.
Check our LIVE UPDATE for Maharashtra 12th result:
Live updates
10:09 am: In 2018, girls did scored a better pass percentage than boys with 92.36% of girls passing the exam and 85.23% of boys.
9:51 am: In 2018, the board had declared the 12th class result on May 30th. The pass percentage that year was 88.41%.
9:38 am: Most of the other state boards and central boards had declared the 12th and 10th board results earlier this year. However, Maharashtra board has not followed the pattern and is declaring the result, as every year, in the last week of May.
9:37 am: Around 14 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. Once they are declared, they can check the results at maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
9:36 am: The press conference will give basic details of the exam like the pass percentages, merit list, and district wise performance. Students have to wait until 1.00 pm to check their individual results.
9:35 am: MSBSHSE is all set to declare the 2019 12th class or HSC result of the Maharashtra state today at 11.00 am at a press conference.