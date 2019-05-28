Oppo to launch Reno, Reno 10X zoom edition today after 1 pm: Live updates
Oppo India will be introducing the new Reno series here today in India on May 28th. The launch event will kick-off at 1 pm and will be live streamed.
Oppo India is all set to launch of the newly introduced Reno series here in India. The launch event for the premium smartphone series will kick-off at 1 pm onwards today on May 28th. While the event will be hosted in the capital city, New Delhi. The phone is already available in the company’s home market China, Reno series will be making its India debut very soon.
The smartphone series has garnered quite a bit of attention ahead of its launch. The notable features of the upcoming Reno phone includes a unique side-swing front camera, an appealing design with full screen display, and a premium chipset on board that is Snapdragon 855 on Reno 10X.
Reno 10X zoom edition is the flagship model here and Reno model is toned-down affordable variant of the flagship. The Reno comes with older generation Qualcomm chipset however the side-swing selfie camera is standard on both variants.
Based on the China pricing for the smartphones, Oppo Reno is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 while the flagship model is expected to cost upwards of Rs 40,000. The Oppo Reno 10X will take on premium smartphones in the segment such as the OnePlus 7 Pro, Huawei’s P30 Pro and others.
Live updates
Oppo India launch starts
1.10 pm: The Chinese company recently won the CMR’s GenZ vote for premium industry-leading innovations in the Indian smartphone landscape, Yang added.
1.08 pm: Will Yang, CMO, Oppo South Asia takes the stage to talk about Oppo’s journey in India dating way back from 2012 till today with Reno launch.
1.02 pm: Oppo India kicks-off the launch with celebrity host Mandira Bedi emceeing the launch event.
12.44 pm: The newly introduced Reno series will be replacing Oppo’s F and R series smartphones globally.
12.42 pm: Oppo’s Reno series currently has three smartphones in its lineup: Reno, Reno 10X zoom edition and Reno 5G available in China. The Chinese company will be however launching only the first two models - Reno, Reno 10X today in India.
12.38 pm: Just a day ahead of the official India launch of Reno series, Oppo Mobile confirmed another Reno handset for the European market. Reportedly, Reno Z, a budget variant of Reno smartphone will be launched soon in Europe.
12 pm: Oppo’s Reno series launch event can be streamed live on the Chinese company’s official webpage and on YouTube channel.
11.55 am: Oppo Reno 10x zoom editions in China has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,200) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model. The 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 45,300), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant can be purchased for CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 48,300).
11.50 am: On the other hand, Oppo’s Reno is available in China in three variants: 6GB RAM/128GB model priced at CNY 2,999 , 6GB RAM + 256GB variant is available for CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,300). Lastly, the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB version carries a price tag of CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 36,300).