Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi which functions as an independent brand from the Chinese parent company, has launched their latest flagship handsets: Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The new phones boast of some surprisingly features for otherwise a budget centric smartphone brand. Redmi is known for its mid-range, affordable phones has given the new K20 series a high-end processor, AMOLED display, glass and metal design, 48MP camera and much more.

Redmi has dubbed this a flagship killer and this surely seems like one. Also this a first time that Redmi is launching a flagship device. From the teaser images, we predict the Redmi is drawing comparisons of the new K20 smartphone with K.O. - Knock Out shown in the boxing matches. The K20 Pro comes with a premium Snapdragon 855 chipset, triple camera setup, 20MP Pop-up Selfie camera, FOD AMOLED display, 4000mAh battery with fast charging and more.

#RedmiK20Pro & #RedmiK20! True #FlagshipKiller 🥊



✔️Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (K20 Pro) & 730 (K20)

✔️48MP+8MP+13MP triple 📸

✔️20MP Pop-up Selfie

✔️FOD

✔️AMOLED

✔️4000mAh; fast charging

✔️3D glass back; fire & ice design 🔥 ❄



RT 🔄 if you want us to launch them in India! #Redmi pic.twitter.com/eBUN9N05sS — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 28, 2019

The Triple camera setup on the K20 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 13MP wide-angle sensor. There is also Game Turbo 2.0 feature which comes with optimizations for gaming, headphone/sound quality while gaming. So overall this flagship phone from Redmi is packed well to take on industry leaders such as OnePlus 7 Pro and others. The K20 on the other hand, gets a Snapdragon 730 processor and seems like the younger sibling of the two.

Now coming to the deciding factor, the pricing. The Redmi K20 Pro has been launched in China in four variant starting at 2,499 yuan. While the top end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space has been priced at 2,999 yuan. The Redmi K20 however is available in only two models starting at 1,999 yuan for 6GB clubbed with 64GB storage variant. The second variant with 128GB of storage space is priced at 2,099 yuan.

On conversion these prices seem extremely competitive as per the hardware on board. Redmi again has managed to pack top notch features at an unbelievable pricing. While the talk of India launch of Redmi K20 smartphones has been made official by Xiaomi Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain. The exact date for launch or any other details have not been revealed. However, Redmi K20 India launch is expected to happen soon.