Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today declared the Intermediate Special cum Compartmental Examination result 2019 on its website - bsebinteredu.in. Two separate links to check the Bihar compartmental exam result 2019 have been published by the board and candidates can check their respective result by using the roll number and roll code details.

The result has been announced for Bihar Class 12 Compartmental exam 2019 for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. State Education Minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma released the Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2019 in a press conference, Network18 reported. Around 3 lakhs students had appeared for the Bihar Compartment Examination 2019 which was held from May 1 to May 10 in two shifts.

How to check Bihar 12th compartmental exam result 2019

Visit the official website of BSEB - bsebinteredu.in Click on any one of the two links available on the homepage of the above mentioned website Here are the direct links to Bihar 12th compartmental result 2019 - Link 1 and Link 2 Enter your roll number, roll code and submit to view the result Download the result for future reference

Bihar Board intermediate result was released earlier on March 30th, 2019. This year 79.76 percent of students passed. The pass percentage in Commerce stream was at 93.02 percent, in Arts stream pass percentage was 76.53 percent, and in Science stream pass percentage was 81.20 per cent.