Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released recruitment notification for 2019 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) today. May 28th, 2019. The total number of vacancies is 386 of which 353 vacancies are for Civil Engineers and 33 for Mechanical Engineers. The notification currently is available at OPSC’s official website, opsc.gov.in.

The application process for the OPSC’s 2019 AEE recruitment will begin on June 7th and the last day to apply for the same is July 6th. All interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive at OPSC official application website, opsconline.gov.in. The application link will get activated on June 7th.

All the vacancies are for Water Resources Department. Interested candidates must have a degree in relevant stream of Engineering to be eligible to apply and the age range for general candidates is 21 years to 32 years old. Candidates from reserved categories can avail relaxation in the upper age limit according to the norms.

The recruitment process will involve two stages. Candidates must clear a written objective-type paper and a viva voce stage of the recruitment before final selection. A weightage of 90% will be given for the written exam and 10% for the viva. The written exam will consist of two papers, each of 180 marks, and viva round will be of 40 marks.

The written exam is scheduled to be held in Cuttack; however, if the number of applicants is more, the Commission might decide to conduct the exam at Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Berhampur, and Sambalpur. Candidates can get full details regarding the recruitment process in the official notification available at the official website or in this direct link.