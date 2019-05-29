Department of Training and Technical Education, Delhi is expected to release the admit card for Common Entrance Test 2019 today on its website - cetdelhi.nic.in. The entrance test is for candidates seeking admission to the Diploma (Engineering /Non-Engineering) courses under DTTE. Applicants will be able to download their respective admit cards for the CET 2019 via candidate login on the DTTE homepage.

As per the tentative schedule released by the DTTE, the registered candidates can download the admit card showing the Roll no. and Centre details by logging onto the DTTE site one week before the date of CET 2019 examination. The Delhi CET 2019 is scheduled to be held on June 8th and 9th.

How to download Delhi CET 2019 admit card

Visit the official website of DTTE - cetdelhi.nic.in Click on the admit card link , once declared Use your login credentials and submit to view the admit card Check your exam centre details and download the hall ticket Take a print out of the admit card for future use

Please note that no specific timing for the admit card release has been provided by DTTE and hence, the hall ticket for Delhi CET 2019 could be released any time during today. Candidates are thus advised to keep a tab on the DTTE website. Alternatively, the admit card updates can be checked from our website here.

The tentative result is available as well. While, the result for the entrance test will likely be declared by June 21st, the counselling process for admission will begin after the result declaration. The online application process for the entrance test began from April 1st and continued till April 30th.

DTTE imparts technical education and technological skills through various courses of study at different levels. Full time diploma Courses in Engineering / Technology, Occupational and ITI / Secretarial / management based disciplines are offered at different AICTE approved Government institutes.