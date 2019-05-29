University of Mumbai has started the online application process for 2019-20 admissions. The pre-admission enrolment is mandatory for anyone wishing to seek admission any of the numerous undergraduate, diploma, certificate courses offered by the university. Interested candidates first have to register on the MU website - mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac in order to submit their respective admission application.

The online application for the university’s popular Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) course and Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) course has already begun from May 27th and the last date to apply is June 7th, 2019, the official schedule confirms. Additionally, the application process for various Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) courses has begun as well.

How to apply for Mumbai University UG courses 2019-20

Visit the official website of University of Mumbai - mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac Students not having 16 digit PRN number, have to register first Login with newly created credentials and proceed to fill the admission application Choose your course and submit the application Download the submitted application for future reference

The applications will be accepted and processed by the colleges streamwise separately and the merit list will be displayed streamwise taking into account the reservation policy prescribed by the state. The streamwise seat allocation in percentage is - Arts stream accounting for 50 percent, while Science and Commerce each have been given 25 percent seats each.

Separately, the online application process for B.Ed regular course ends today on May 29th. The application process was started from May 23rd onward.

Notably, the MSBSHSE only yesterday on May 28th declared the result for class 12th exam 2019. The overall pass percentage for Maharashtra Board HSC 2019 was 85.88 percent. The pass percentages for science was 92.04 percent, arts 76.28 percent and commerce 88.28 percent.