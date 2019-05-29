Samsung Mobile India has just confirmed the launch of another smartphone in the popular M series of devices. The South Korean company is leaving no stones unturned in its race to capture the larger chunk of the Indian mid-range smartphone market. The new device, Samsung Galaxy M40 is set to debut on June 11 and the event is scheduled to kick-off from 6 pm.

The company has already launched three smartphones - Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 in the youth focussed smartphone series. So this will be the fourth and latest addition to the affordable, popular series from Samsung. The Galaxy M40 promises to offer better camera capabilities, faster performance and much more. Also as has been the case with previous M series handsets, the upcoming Galaxy M40 will be retailed exclusively via Amazon India.

The stunning new Galaxy M40 is bound to make you go #OMG. Launching on 11th June, 6 pm.

To get notified, click on the link: Amazon: https://t.co/hqQJbPwoos or Samsung India: https://t.co/PjIGbSIArS pic.twitter.com/keYbd1lC3v — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) May 28, 2019

The Galaxy M40 will boast of an infinity O display camera at the front doing away with notch. Additionally, the company has also teased a Snapdragon 6 series processor on board which surely is expected to boost the phone’s performance. However, we can not be sure as to which series of Qualcomm chipset Samsung will be employing on the Galaxy M40.

Further, the triple rear camera capabilities are expected to be sharper with powerful sensors compared to M30. The details about the lenses are yet to be known. While the launch is almost two weeks away, we expect Samsung to share more teasers about the upcoming handset. However, based on previous M series phones we can speculate the Galaxy M40 to be priced competitively possibly under the 20K mark.

Separately, only recently the company had started rolling out the Android Pie update for Galaxy M30, other two phones are expected to get the update starting June 3, NDTV Gadgets had reported. So it wouldn’t be far fetched to expect Galaxy M40 to ship with Android 9 Pie with One UI out of the box.