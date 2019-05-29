PM Narendra Modi oath ceremony: who all are invited
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was re-elected with a thumping majority for a second term at the centre, will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday
Oath Taking Ceremony Of PM Modi: The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by leaders of the BIMSTEC member countries, in line with the government’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.
The oath-taking ceremony, that will begin at 7 PM
3 Mumbai Doctors, Accused Of Driving Junior To Kill Herself, Arrested
Three doctors accused of driving a junior to suicide at a state-run hospital in Mumbai have been arrested and sent to police custody till May 31.
Dr Tadvi’s husband Salman and mother Abida Salim have demanded “strictest action” against the three doctors.
Payal Tadvi, who worked a gynecologist at BYL Nair Hospital, hanged herself on May 22 allegedly after facing caste slurs from her senior colleagues.
“Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You”: China Media Hints Payback In US Trade War
China’s Communist Party newspaper warned the United States that the country was ready to use rare earths to strike back in their bitter trade war, saying in an extremely strongly worded commentary “don’t say we didn’t warn you”.
President Xi Jinping’s visit to a rare earths plant last week fuelled speculation that China would use its dominant position as a supplier of rare earths for leverage in the trade war.
In Counter To China, India Scores Big Sri Lanka Port Deal With Japan
Sri Lanka Tuesday announced it is entering into partnership with India and Japan to develop a deep-sea container terminal next to a controversial $500-million Chinese-run container jetty in Colombo harbour.
China owns 85 per cent of the adjoining terminal known as the Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT) which was commissioned in 2013. The SLPA owns the remaining 15 per cent of the company.