The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will release the admit card for the Head Constable recruitment exam on June 1st. The admit card will be available on the official site of CISF at cisfrectt.in. The written exam dates however, have still not been released by the Force. The admit card can be downloaded by appearing candidates from June 1, 2019, Times Now report says.

In fact several other media houses have reported the same as date for admit card release. But the CISF recruitment website is currently unresponsive, hence the latest information cannot be independently verified.

The written test will be conduced in Computer Based Test mode. It will comprise of objective type questions for 100 marks and the time duration is 2 hours. The question paper will have 100 questions on General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Arithmetic and General English or Hindi.

The selection process for recruitment to the Head Constable post will be PST and Documentation followed by OMR or Computer-based written examination, skill test, and medical examination. This recruitment drive is to hire 429 Head Constables in the organization. Candidates can check for more information from the official site of CISF.