Admit card for Panjab University Common Entrance Test (PUCET) for postgraduate course admission has been released. Candidates who have applied for the PUCET PG 2019 entrance can download their respective admit card from the university website - cetpg.puchd.ac.in. This is the link to the dedicated portal for the exam and candidates can reach here via Panjab University official page as well.

The PUCET PG entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 and June 9, 2019. Admit card is an essential document for candidates who wish to appear for the PUCET PG 2019 and without a valid card candidates will be disallowed from entering the exam center.

How to download Panjab University PUCET 2019 admit card

Visit the official PUCET 2019 portal - cetpg.puchd.ac.in On the homepage of the portal, there is a link for admit card Alternatively, here is the direct link to download the PUCET 2019 admit card Enter your login ID and password on the admit card page and submit View the details on admit card and download the same. Take a print out for future use

The online application for PU postgraduate entrance exam began earlier in April, while the last date to submit online applications was May 17th. There are total 36 master’s degree courses offered at the Panjab University and candidates who clear the entrance exam will be eligible for next round of admissions at the university. For details on the PUCET PG 2019 please read the PU Prospectus 2019-20 linked here.