Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will be declaring the 2019 10th and 12th board exam results today, May 30th, at 10.30 am. It was informed earlier on May 28th that the results are expected today and now UBSE has now confirmed it. The result of 11th classs will also be declared along with 10th and 11th. The result can be accessed, once declared, at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

UBSE had conducted the board exams in the month of March 2019. The 10th class exams were conducted from March 2nd to March 25th and the 12th class exams were held from March 1st to March 26th. Around 1.49 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th UBSE examination and around 1.24 lakh for the class 12th examination.

In 2018, the board had declared the 10th, 11th, and 12th class result together on the same day, May 26th, 2018. The students of 12th exam had scored a pass percentage of 78.97% and students of class 10th had managed 74.57%. Divyanshi Raj from Jaspur had topped Class 12th scoring 98.40%, while Kajal Prajapati of Khatima Uddhamsingh Nagar secured the first rank in Class 10 exam with 98.40%.

How to check UBSE 2019 board exam results: