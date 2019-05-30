Kerala Higher Secondary Common Admission Portal (HSCAP) 2019 second allotment result and allotment under sports quota for admissions to DHSE Plus One admission has been released on May 29th. The first allotment result was released on May 24th in which 2,00,842 were allotted. In the second allotment 241,767 were allotted and allotment rate this year stands at 99.83%.

All the candidates who had applied to participate in the admissions process conducted under HSCAP can check if they have been allocated any seats under the second allotment at the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Under the second allotment result, which can be accessed in this link, a total number of 242,180 were up for grabs and 241,767 seats have been allocated and 413 seats remain vacant. The statistics for admissions under sports quota can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can check the DHSE HSCAP 2019 second allotment result at this direct link. Allotment result under sports quota can be accessed in this direct link.

How to check 2019 HSCAP second allotment result: