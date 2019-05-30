Tmail Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released 461 engineering vacancies under the 2019 Combined Engineering Services Exam on May 29th, 2019. Candidates can access the notification and apply for the examination at TNPSC’s official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is June 28th, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for various positions for several state government departments which include Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer Agriculture, Assistant Engineer Civil, Assistant Engineer Fisheries, Assistant Director of Industrial Safety, and Junior Architect.

There is no upper age limit for candidates from SC, ST, MBC/DC, BC, and BCM categories. The maximum age limit is 39 for candidates from other categories for the position of Assistant Electrical Inspector and 30 for all other positions. The minimum qualification varies for each position and details can be obtained from the official notification.

The candidates have to appear for a written examination which will consist of two papers scheduled to be conducted on August 10th, 2019. The paper I will be conducted from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and paper II from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The paper I will be different for each position for 300 marks. Paper II will be for 200 marks consisting question from general studies. The examination will be conducted at 32 centres throughout the state. Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for an interview round.

How to apply for TNSPC 2019 Engineering Services exam:

Candidates will need to register first at the TNPSC’s official website by click on the ‘One-time Registration’ button on the home page. Once registered, visit the TNPSC application website. Against the relevant exam, click on the application link under the ‘Status’ column. Click on ‘Apply now’ link under the ‘Activity’ column. Log in with your credentials and fulfill the application process and submit. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can obtain the details on application process. eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, exam methodology, exam syllabus, selection process among other in the official notification. The notification can be accessed at the official website under the ‘Notification’ tab. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the notification.