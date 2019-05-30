UBSE 10th, 11th, 12th result declared; result link activated soon at uaresults.nic.in - LIVE UPDATE
The pass percentage for class 10th is 76.43% and for the students of class 12th is 80.13%.
Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the 2019 10th, 11th, and 12th board exam results today, May 30th. The result details were announced at 10.30 am and now the link to check the results has been activated. The result can be accessed at uaresults.nic.in and examresults.net.
The pass percentage for 2019 10th exam students is 76.43% and for the class 12th students it is 80.13%. The pass percentage has improved for both the classes by more than 1 percentage points but less than 2 percent points.
Around 1.49 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th UBSE examination and around 1.24 lakh for the class 12th examination. he 10th class exams were conducted from March 2nd to March 25th and the 12th class exams were held from March 1st to March 26th.
How to check UBSE 2019 board exam results:
- Visit the UBSE’s official result website.
In 2018, the board had declared the 10th, 11th, and 12th class result together on the same day, May 26th, 2018. The students of 12th exam had scored a pass percentage of 78.97% and students of class 10th had managed 74.57%.
Live updates
11:04 am: On examresults.net also the result is available now. Here is the direct link to here to check the UBSE class 10th and class 12th results on the website.
10:59 am: The result has been activated at the official website of uaresults.nic.in.
10:52 am: The result link is expected to get activated at 11.00 am at uaresults.nic.in.
10:45 am: The Uttarakhand results can also be obtained via SMS. This is how to access the result via a text message.
Uttarakhand 2019 - UBSE Class 10th Results on SMS
SMS - UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
Uttarakhand 2019 - UBSE Class 12th Results on SMS
SMS - UK12<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
10:15 am: The UBSE result website is already displaying that the result will be declared today, though no time has been mentioned. Examresults.net states that the result will be declared at 10.30 am.
10:13 am: Last year the results for all these classes were declared on May 26th and this year also the results are being declared in a similar time frame.
10:09 am: The UBSE is expected to declare the Uttarakhand board exam results in a few minutes today.