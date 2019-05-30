Government Dungar College, Bikaner is expected to declare the result for Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2019 soon on its website - ptet2019.org. The entrance exam, PTET 2019 was conducted this month on May 12th and the exam conducting authority is reportedly expected to announce the results soon. This new information, however, has not been corroborated by the Government Dungar College.

A report by Times of India has claimed that the PTET 2019 result will be published soon without citing any external or official source. Thus, candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam are advised to take this news with a pinch of salt. Further, no specific date or timing for the result declaration has been provided by the TOI report.

As mentioned earlier, the PTET 2019 was conducted on May 12th. The entrance is for individuals interested in admission to two-year B.Ed course or four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed course at institutes across the state of Rajasthan.

The online application process for the PTET 2019 began way back in the month of February on 14th and continued till April 6th, 2019. Separately, once the PTET results are declared the counselling process will be initiated and a notification regarding the same will be published on the PTET official site.