After a substantial delay, Delhi University will finally begin the 2019 Undergraduate courses admission process from today. Candidates can register to participate in the 2019 admission process for DU from today onward for UG courses, the link for which has not been activated yet. The admission process for PG, M.Phil, and P.hD courses will begin in the first week of June.

The delay in this year’s admission process can be mostly attributed to the finalisation of tie up with National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the admission entrance examination process. The entrance test will be for only the for which entrance is already a mandate and admission to other merit-based courses continue as before.

As reported earlier, for the merit-based admissions, cut-off lists will be and based on that admissions will proceed. The first cut-off list of Delhi University (DU) is expected on June 14. For the current year, the Delhi University will offer admission on 56,000 seats and 9,500 seats for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, respectively.

DU currently conducts entrance examination for admission to following courses: B.Com (honours), journalism courses, BBA, BFA, Elementary education Music, Humanities and social science, physical health education and sports, B.Tech in Informatics and mathematics vocational.

St. Stephens College and Jesus & Mary College which have their own admissions process will activate their application link after the DU application process begins. Even though they release their own cut-offs, but students still have to register to the DU centralised admission portal before applying to the college.