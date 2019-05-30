The family of a retired soldier, who fought in the Kargil war two decades ago, approached the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he was sent to a detention centre for foreigners or illegal migrants.
The arrest followed the order of a Foreigners’ Tribunal that adjudged him a non-citizen.
Iran behind attacks on ships: Bolton
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday that naval mines “almost certainly from Iran” were used to attack oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates this month and warned Tehran against new operations.
Oil tankers belonging to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Norway were targeted near the Strait of Hormuz
8,000 guests: Modi’s swearing-in to be biggest event ever at Rashtrapati Bhavan
The size of the gathering is seen as a reflection of the massive mandate received by Modi government in the Lok Sabha elections
World MS Day, May 30th - Putting caregivers at the heart of caring
Today, 30 May is observed as World MS Day. MS stands for multiple sclerosis, a disease of the brain and spinal cord that affects the central nervous system.
A potentially disabling disease, the signs and symptoms vary.
My Invisible MS, that’s the theme this World MS Day, the aim being to raise awareness about the invisible aspect of Multiple Sclerosis.