Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the 2019 10th class supplementary exam results today, May 31st, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the compartment exam for 10th class from the state can check the result at official websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to Indianexpress.com, the pass percentage this year for 10th compartment exam is 76.67%. More than 66 thousand students had appeared for the exam for various subjects which was conducted from May 14th to May 17th. The report also adds that the board has declared the result in record time.

Students can check the 2019 10th compartment exam result in this direct link.

The board had declared the 10th class board exam result on April 6th, 2019 which is also a record. The overall pass percentage reached a record high of 80.73 percent for 2019. Around 13.2 lakh students cleared the examination which includes a total of 6,83 lakh boys and 6,36 lakh girls students,

How to check Bihar 10th compartment exam result: