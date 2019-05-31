Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will not be revealing the 2018 GD Constable recruitment exam result today. On May 21st, Scroll.in had reported that the SSC has postponed the result date to June 21st. Multiple outlets are reporting that the result will be declared today.

The commission released a status report on May 20th which clarified the new result declaration date. This is a firm date and SSC more than likely to release the result on June 21st.

SSC had conducted the GD Constable written exam from February 11th to March 11th in a phased manner. A total number of 58,373 positions are supposed to be filled for various departments which includes BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF.

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process stared in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953, which was later revised to 58,373 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females.