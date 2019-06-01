Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will be declaring the 2019 12th class result in the first week of June. The new deadline for the result was confirmed by CHSE official to Odishatv.in. Once the results are declared, the students from all the streams can access the result at chseodisha.nic.in, and at orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Deputy Exam Controller, Prashant Das said to Odisha TV, “Due to elections and Fani there has been some disruption in the Plus-II evaluation. Apart from this, shortage of evaluators has also affected the process. At present the evaluation process is almost over. Plus-II Science results are being processed and the results will be announced in the first week of June.”

The Council has not confirmed if results of all the stream will be declared together; however, some reports speculate that the Science stream result will be coming out before Arts and Commerce streams.

The Council had conducted the 12th class examination this year from March 7th to March 30th, 2019. The examination is conducted for students from Arts stream, Science stream, and Commerce stream.

In 2018, the result of Science stream was declared on May 19th in which students had secured a pass percentage of 76.98%. Girls outshined the boys with a 78.8% pass percentage versus 75.69% for the boys. The result of the Commerce and Arts stream was declared on June 9th in 2018 in which the pass percentages were 68.79% and 74.91%, respectively.

Here is how to check your CHSE Odisha 12th results