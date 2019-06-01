Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has released numerous vacancies for the posts of Driver Mechanical Grade (OG), Vehicle Mechanic, Electrician, and Multi-Skilled Worker (Cook) posts. The detailed break-up of the post wise vacancies is available on the BRO website - bro.gov.in. Interested individuals who fulfill the recruitment criteria can apply now by download the application form from BRO site and sending it requisite address.

All the interested individuals must note that this is a male-only recruitment and female candidates are not eligible to apply. All applications quoting the Advertisement No, date and post applied for should be submitted to Commandant, GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Pune - 411015 through Registered post along with acknowledgment. Further, the trade test will be held at Centre for Physical Efficiency Test & Practical Test (Trade Test) - GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Alandi Road, Pune - 411015.

Here is the direct link to BRO application form PDF

There will be a four stage recruitment process for the vacancies: Physical Efficiency Test, Practical Test, Written Test, and Medical examination. A detailed category-wise break-up for the advertised position is available on the website and can be accessed from direct link here.

Call letters for Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Test (Trade Test) are being sent to candidates by ordinary post and the same can also be seen on BRO website. Following the trade test, the results of qualified candidates for appearing in Written Test along with the date of Written Test & venue will be displayed on the website.

Written test will be Objective / Subjective in nature and will be bilingual (Hindi & English). Objective part will be OMR based, whereas subjective part has to be answered in the answer sheet. Marks obtained in the Written Test will only be considered for selection of candidates for further recruitment process.