Odisha’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has finally revealed the dates of 2019 12th class examination today. CHSE Odisha will declare the 12th class Science stream result tomorrow, June 3rd, at 12.00 noon at a press conference, The Arts and Commerce stream result will be declared on Friday, June 7th, reports Indianexpress.com.

Lopa Mudra Mohanty, Secretary, CHSE Odisha told the Indianexpress.com, “The results of class 12 Science will be declared at 12 noon through a press conference from the Soochana Bhawan. The HSC results will be available at the websites soon after the declaration of results.”

Once the result for class 12th Science stream is declared tomorrow, students can check their individual scores at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Around 3.63 lakh students have appeared for the class 12th examination from the state of which around 99,000 are from Science stream, reports Indianexpress.com

The Council had conducted the 12th class examination this year from March 7th to March 30th, 2019. The result this year have been delayed due to Cyclone Fani and Lok Sabha elections. Apart from this, shortage of evaluators has also affected the process.

Here is how to check your CHSE Odisha 12th results

Log on to the official Odisha results website. Click on the link for the Class 12th result. Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed and can be printed out.

In 2018, the result of Science stream was declared on May 19th in which students had secured a pass percentage of 76.98%. Girls outshined the boys with a 78.8% pass percentage versus 75.69% for the boys. The result of the Commerce and Arts stream was declared on June 9th in 2018 in which the pass percentages were 68.79% and 74.91%, respectively.