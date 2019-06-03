Odisha CHSE to declare 12th science stream result today; check at orissaresults.nic.in
The Council will declare the 12th Arts and Commerce stream results on Friday, June 7th.
Odisha Council of High Secondary Education (CHSE) will be declaring the 2019 12th class Science stream result today, June 3rd, at 11.00 am. As reported yesterday, the result will be declared at a press conference at Soochna Bhawan. Once the result is declared, the link to check the result can be found at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
Around 3.63 lakh students have appeared for the class 12th examination from the state of which around 99,000 are from Science stream. The Council had conducted the 12th class examination this year from March 7th to March 30th, 2019.
Here is how to check your CHSE Odisha 12th results
- Log on to the official Odisha results website.
- Click on the link for the Class 12th result.
- Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed and can be printed out.
In 2018, the result of Science stream was declared on May 19th in which students had secured a pass percentage of 76.98%. Girls outshined the boys with a 78.8% pass percentage versus 75.69% for the boys. The result of the Commerce and Arts stream was declared on June 9th in 2018 in which the pass percentages were 68.79% and 74.91%, respectively.
Live updates
11:21 am: The result can also be accessed via text message.
CHSE Orissa 12th Results 2019
SMS - RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLLNO - Send it to 56263
10:15 am: The result this year have been delayed due to Cyclone Fani and Lok Sabha elections. Apart from this, shortage of evaluators has also affected the process.
