10.20 am: While there is no fixed timing provided by the RBSE for the 10th result declaration, candidates are advised to check the rajresults.nic.in for any new updates. The website has not been updated as of now with result weblink yet.

10.10 am: The board has already declared the 12th class result for all the streams. The Commerce and Science stream result was declared on May 15th and the overall pass percentage for the science stream was 92.88% while for the commerce stream was 91.46%.

10 am: In 2018, the RBSE had declared the 10th class result on June 11th, 2018. The students in 2018 had scored a pass percentage of 80.13% with both girls and boys performing at level with 80.06% boys and 79.95% girls clearing the exam.