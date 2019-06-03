The High Court of Judicature at Patna has invited applications from interested individuals for the post of Personal Assistant and the applications have to be submitted online on HC website - patnahighcourt.gov.in. The online application process for the advertised 131 Personal Assistant vacancies has already begun from a few days ago, while the last date to apply is June 11.

The recruitment initially will be on probation for a period of one year at High Court of Patna. As mentioned, candidates can submit the applications till 11.59 pm on June 11. While the application link will be active till June 16 only for the purpose of uploading scanned photograph, signature, filling bank reference and taking a print-out of the submitted application.

Interested individual must possess a minimum of Bachelor’s degree from a recongnized university and should not more than 35 years of age. Information about exam fee, category-wise post vacancies, and others can be accessed from the official notification linked here.

How to apply for Patna High Court PA recruitment 2019