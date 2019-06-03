WBSCTE today has released the details of JEXPO and VOCLET pre-counselling seminar sessions that will be conducted at various centres throughout the state. The pre-counselling seminar will begin on June 7th at Calcutta Technical School and the last seminar will be on June 18th at Purulia Polytechnic.

It should be noted that according to the original schedule, the JEXPO and VOCLET results were scheduled to be declared on June 3rd for the exam scheduled to be conducted on May 28th. However, the exam was postponed to May 30th and thus the result can be expected to be declared within the next few days at the official website,

The Pre-Counselling seminar will be conducted at 17 Government Polytechnics where the candidates will be guided regarding online counselling procedure, different steps to be followed during counselling, the process of payment of admission fee, seat booking fee etc. The detail of the pre-counselling seminar and the full schedule can be accessed in this direct link.

JEXPO and VOCLET exam is conducted for admissions to polytechnics and diploma in engineering courses provided by institutions in the stat of West Bengal. The JEXPO exam is conducted for students who have completed senior secondary class and VOCLET is conducted for students who have cleared the 12th class.

JEXPO and VOCLET 2019 counselling is scheduled to begin from June 17th. Candidates should go the brochure for exam syllabus and pattern which is available in these direct links for JEXPO and VOCLET to get basic details of the counselling process.