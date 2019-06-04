OnePlus 7 might have been overshadowed by its elder sibling handset, the OnePlus 7 Pro but it is finally here. While the the Chinese company strategically did not advertise the phone up until now, OnePlus 7 is finally set to go on its first sale today on Amazon India. OnePlus has exclusively partnered with e-commerce retailer Amazon and apart from that the latest phone will be available for Indian audience from 12 pm onwards at OnePlus.in, and OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

At the outset the presence of water-drop notch which houses the front camera marks the clear distinction between OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Other differences include a dual rear camera setup instead of a triple camera one seen on the Pro model, the display also misses out on the 90 Hz refresh rate offered on OnePlus 7 Pro and lastly the fast charge tech is same as the one offered on previous generation OnePlus 6T.

However all is not grim and gloom, OnePlus 7 packs quite a punch for the price it is being retailed at. The base variant starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option, going up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM variant will only be available in a Mirror Grey colour variant, while the 8GB RAM variant will be offered in both Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. Notably, there is a Red colour offering available as well, launched only in India and China.

.@HuffPost sayin it straight up! The slick #OnePlus7 hits the shelves tomorrow at 12 noon ☀️



Know more - https://t.co/gaBHFvOsog pic.twitter.com/CrSPgIrTu5 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 3, 2019

So overall the phone offers the premium latest chipset from Qualcomm, Snapdragon 855, comes with identical 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor selfie camera of course in the notch and its surprisingly priced on par with OnePlus 6T. So this makes for quite the buy at these prices. Further, OnePlus 7 will be sold at OnePlus exclusive offline retail stores, and availability will expand to all OnePlus partner retailers on June 14, including MyJio stores, Croma, and Reliance Digital Outlets.