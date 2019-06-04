The result for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2019 have been declared and candidates can check the same from MHT CET portal - mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. As per the latest notification released by the Maharashtra State CET cell on June 3rd, the MHT CET 2019 scorecard will be available for candidates in their own login from 1 o’clock midnight on June 4th.

So all the candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra CET 2019, can now check their scorecard online from the login section at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Further, the notice goes to add that the Candidates who have appeared for PCMB will have to check their results in both the sections PCM and PCB. The Detailed Analytical Notice regarding MHT-CET 2019 will be published in due course.

Here is the direct link to MHT CET login portal to check the scorecard for 2019

MHT-CET 2019 was conducted, in CBT Mode, online for first time in the history of Maharashtra State. A total of 4.13 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam while 3.92 lakh appeared for the same. The test was conducted at 166 centres across 36 districts in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admissions to Undergraduate courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fisheries and Dairy Technology courses offered in the state. The test is held on subjects ranging from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology.

