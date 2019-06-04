23-year-old student infected with Nipah, confirms Kerala govt

  • One case of Nipah virus was confirmed by Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shylaja here on Tuesday. Four other people were also suspected to have been infected. 
  • Of the suspected cases, a 23-year-old college student, has been admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College and three have been quarantined. Of the four, two are nurses, one is a relative and the other is an acquaintance. 

“Return To Normal State” Before Offering To Talk: Iran President To US

  • Reacting to a U.S. offer to talk with Iran without pre-conditions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday it was Washington that had left the negotiating table, and it “should return to normal state”. 
  • Hassan Rouhani was quoted by the government’s official website as saying: “The other side that left the negotiating table and breached a treaty should return to normal state. Until then, we do not have a choice but resistance.” 

India may go for negotiations, not retaliation, after Trump trade move

  • India plans to return to the negotiating table after President Donald Trump terminated a trade concession, which allowed the country to export almost 2,000 products to the U.S. duty-free, people with knowledge of the matter said. 
  • The US has separately called for India to remove what Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross last month described as “unfavorable treatment” to US companies and an imbalance in India-US trade. 