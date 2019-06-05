Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board or MP Vyapam has released the Pre-Polytechnic Test 2019 result on June 1st. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the PEB’s official website, peb.mp.gov.in, to access the result.

The PEB also released the merit list for PPT 2019 along with the result. The top position was secured by Sanskar Pathak from Ujjain who scored 119.94. The second and third positions was grabbed Parag Jain from Damoh and Anurag Yadav from Indore, respectively. The merit list can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can check the the MP PPT 2019 result in this direct link.

MPPEB conducted the PPT 2019 examination on May 9th, 2019. The exam is conducted for admissions to Polytechnic colleges situated in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Based on the scores, admissions will be done to the participating institutions.

