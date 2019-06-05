Xi Jinping Heads For Russia to Mark ‘New Era’ of Friendship, Economic Ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping headed for Russia Wednesday to mark a new era of friendship and reinforce economic ties that had benefitted from Moscow’s isolation from the West.
Due to arrive in the early afternoon, Xi will be received with full honours.
The visit comes five years after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 led to a serious rift with its Western partners and subsequent turn toward its neighbour to the east.
US congress sends $19 billion relief bill to Trump to sign into law
The US Congress overcame months of delays to finally pass a $19.1 billion relief package Monday to help victims of flooding, wildfires and hurricanes that have devastated communities from Puerto Rico to California.
The package will fund infrastructure development, rural community assistance, and disaster damage mitigation in the US island territory of Puerto Rico and states such as California, Florida, North and South Carolina, Iowa and Texas.
After 11 deaths, Nepal considers limiting access to Mount Everest
Nepal is considering tightening access to Mount Everest after eleven mountaineers, including four Indians, were killed this climbing season-the largest number of deaths since 1996.
“We are looking into having a minimum requirement for climbers, fixing more ropes or taking more oxygen and sherpas,” Mohan Krishna Sapkota, secretary at Nepal’s tourism ministry, was quoted saying.
Scientists spot 1,800 new Supernovae in the distant universe
Scientists have discovered thousands of supernovae simply resting as far as eight billion light years ahead of Earth.
A team of researchers have found about 1,800 dying stars in the process of exploding out of existence, several of which would come in handy to calculate star distance and offer new leads of the expansion of the universe.
The discovery was possible, thanks to advanced capabilities of the Subaru telescope, an 8.2 metre instrument in Hawaii.