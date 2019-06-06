Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued preliminary answer keys for several examinations on June 5th, 2019. The examinations for which answer keys were released include Main Exam for 2018 Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services, 2018 Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Service, and 2019 Assistant Director in A.P. Economics and Statistical Service.

The candidates who had appeared for any of the above-mentioned examinations can download the answer keys for all the subjects from this official website at psc.ap.gov.in or from this direct link.

The link to challenge the answers on the answer keys will be activated shortly. The format of the challenge is available on the page where candidates can download the answer keys.

The Main exam for the 2018 AEE was held on May 14th and May 15th, the Main exam for Assistant Commissioner of Endowments on May 13th and May 14th, and the Main exam for Assistant Director on May 14th, 2019. Around 4000 candidates were eligible to appear for the Main exam for the 2018 AEE recruitment. The number of candidates who have applied for Assistant Commissioner is 557.