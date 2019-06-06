Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II Commemorate 75th D-Day Anniversary

  • US President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II gather with 300 veterans on the south coast of England on Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day - one of the heroic turning points of World War II. 
  • Trump, the queen and British Prime Minister Theresa May will be joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. 
  • It remains the largest amphibious assault in history, claiming the lives of an estimated 4,400 troops in one day.

Taiwan to buy more than 100 tanks from the U.S.

  • Taiwan confirmed on Thursday that it has asked to purchase more than 100 tanks, along with air defense and anti-tank missile systems from the U.S. in a major potential arms sale that could worsen frictions between Washington and Beijing. 
  • The announcement comes amid rising trade tensions between the U.S and China, which objects to any contacts between Washington and Taiwan. 

Toll rises to 60 after Sudan crackdown

  • Gunfire crackled in Sudan’s capital on Wednesday as tensions remained high after a two-day crackdown that doctors close to the country’s protest movement said had left at least 60 people dead.
  • Protesters say they hold the militias of the military council responsible for the massacre.
  • Despite mounting international concern at what demonstrators called a “bloody massacre”, a bid at the UN Security Council to condemn the killings was blocked by China with support from Russia. 

Mumbai’s traffic jams are the worst in the world: Study

  • Mumbai sees the worst traffic jams in the world, according to a new study detailing the traffic situation in 403 cities in 56 countries. 
  • Delhi took the fourth spot on the list of cities with most congested traffic, after Bogota in Colombia and Lima in Peru. Russian capital Moscow was ranked fifth.
  • This is first time in 10 years that the GPS-based study has factored in traffic congestion levels in India. But only two Indian cities - Mumbai and Delhi were covered in the study.