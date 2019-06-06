WBSCTE has declared the 2019 JEXPO and VOCLET result at 1.00 pm today, June 6th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for these two entrance examinations can check the result at the official website, webscte.co.in. The JEXPO and VOLCET 2019 counselling will begin from June 17th, 2019.

The Council had recently released the schedule for pre-counselling seminar, details of which can be accessed in this report. The Pre-Counselling seminar will be conducted at 17 Government Polytechnics where the candidates will be guided regarding online counselling procedure, different steps to be followed during counselling, the process of payment of admission fee, seat booking fee etc.

JEXPO and VOCLET 2019 candidates can access the result at this direct link.

JEXPO and VOCLET exam is conducted for admissions to polytechnics and diploma in engineering courses provided by institutions in the stat of West Bengal. The JEXPO exam is conducted for students who have completed senior secondary class and VOCLET is conducted for students who have cleared the 12th class.

How to check JEXPO/VOCLET 2019 result: